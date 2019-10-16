Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe in the new movie Holiday in the Wild.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Davis as Kate Conrad, a newly-single woman, and Lowe as Derek Holliston, a safari pilot.

The preview shows Kate (Davis) help Derek (Lowe) save a baby elephant during her trip to Zambia, Africa. The pair flirt as they help nurse the elephant back to health at a wildlife sanctuary.

"Kristin Davis + Rob Lowe + baby elephants = rom-com dreams coming true!" Netflix tweeted Wednesday.

Holiday in the Wild premieres Nov. 1. Netflix shared a poster and first look at the film Tuesday.

Davis herself is wildlife activist who helped rescue an orphaned elephant during a 2009 trip to Kenya. She shared a throwback photo of herself feeding the elephant Monday on Instagram.

"Chaimu (named after the lava flow we found her in among theChyulu Hills in Kenya) is now living a wild life in beautiful Tsavo National Park," the star said.

Davis and Lowe previously co-starred in the 1999 miniseries Atomic Train. Davis is known for playing Charlotte York on Sex and the City, while Lowe portrayed Sam Seaborn on The West Wing.