'Mrs. Doubtfire' to open on Broadway in spring 2020

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to Broadway in spring 2020.

Producers announced an opening date and full casting details Wednesday for the musical, based on the 1993 film of the same name.

Mrs. Doubtfire begins previews March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York and officially opens April 5. Rob McClure will play Daniel Hillard, aka Mrs. Doubtfire, portrayed by Robin Williams in the movie.

Jerry Zaks will direct the musical, which features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Kevin McCollum serves as producer.

"It's great to be back with Karey, Wayne and John -- and working with Jerry has been a dream of mine," McCollum said in a statement. "They do comedy and family like no one else -- and bringing this beloved story to life as a hilarious and touching musical comedy is an irresistible opportunity."

Jenn Gambatese will co-star as Daniel's ex-wife, Miranda Hillard, with Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre and Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer.

Mrs. Doubtfire will have its world premiere at 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, Wash., this fall ahead of its Broadway debut. Tickets for the Broadway show go on sale Nov. 1.