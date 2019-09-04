Billy Crystal to direct, co-star with Tiffany Haddish in comedy film

Writer Alan Zweibel arrives on the red carpet when the Friar's Club Honors Billy Crystal with their Entertainment Icon Award in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on June 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal will star in and direct the comedy film, "Here Today." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- When Harry Met Sally icon Billy Crystal is writing and will direct Here Today, a comedy film starring Tiffany Haddish.

Crystal will also share the screen with the Girls Trip actress, Deadline.com reported.

The Hollywood Reporter said Saturday Night Live scribe Alan Zweibel is co-writing the movie about a veteran comedy writer who befriends a struggling street performer.

SNL alum Crystal previously helmed the movies 61*, Mr. Saturday Night and Forget Paris. His acting credits include The Princess Bride and City Slickers.

Haddish has guest hosted SNL and appeared in the films Keanu, The Oath, Night School and The Kitchen.