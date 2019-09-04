Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, arrive for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and her husband. singer Nick Jonas, arrive before the screening of the film "Les plus belles annees d'une vie" at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 18. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed on to star in the Netflix movie, "White Tiger." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav are set to star in Netflix's The White Tiger.

Based on Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name, the movie follows the "extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city," a press release from the streaming service said.

Ramin Bahrani wrote the screenplay and will direct the film.

"I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life," said Chopra Jonas, who is also a producer on the project. "When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together."

Quantico alum Chopra Jonas also recently signed on to star in Robert Rodriguez's movie We Can Be Heroes for Netflix.