'Angel Has Fallen' earns $11.6M, tops box office for 2nd weekend

Cast member Morgan Freeman attends the premiere of the film "Angel Has Fallen" in Los Angeles on August 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Piper Perabo attend the premiere of the film "Angel Has Fallen" in Los Angeles on August 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Gerard Butler attends the premiere of the film "Angel Has Fallen" in Los Angeles on August 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The thriller Angel Has Fallen is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $11.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Good Boys with $9.2 million, followed by The Lion King at No. 3 with $6.7 million, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at No. 4 with $6.3 million and Overcomer at No. 5 with $5.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ready or Not at No. 6 with $5.6 million, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark at No. 7 with $5 million, Spider-Man: Far from Home at No. 8 with $4.3 million, Dora and the Lost City of Gold at No. 9 with $4.14 million and The Angry Birds Movie 2 at No. 10 with $4.11 million.