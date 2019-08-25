'Angel Has Fallen' tops the North American box office with $21.3M

Cast member Morgan Freeman attends the premiere of "Angel Has Fallen" in Los Angeles on August 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Danny Huston attends the premiere of "Angel Has Fallen" in Los Angeles on August 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Gerard Butler attends the premiere of "Angel Has Fallen" in Los Angeles on August 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Gerard Butler thriller Angel Has Fallen is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $21.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Good Boys with $11.8 million, followed by Overcomer at No. 3 with $8.2 million, The Lion King at No. 4 with $8.15 million and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at No. 5 with $8.14 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ready or Not at No. 6 with $7.6 million, The Angry Birds Movie at No. 7 with $6.4 million, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark at No. 8 with $6 million, Dora and the Lost City of Gold at No. 9 with $5.2 million and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at No. 10 with $5 million.