Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey to lead voice cast of Pixar's 'Soul'

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Disney has announced Ray Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and 30 Rock Emmy winner Tina Fey will lead the voice cast of its next Pixar animated movie, Soul.

The film is set for release on June 19, 2020.

Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad will also play characters in the movie, which will feature new music from Jon Batiste, and an original score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The casting and music news were revealed Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo.

The project was announced in June. A synopsis said it would "take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions."