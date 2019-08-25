Disney offers first glimpse of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Disney has revealed how Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone will look in its upcoming, live-action movie, Cruella.

"Here's your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021," said the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account where the image was posted Saturday,

The photo showing Stone with wild, black-and-white hair and dark eye makeup was first revealed Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

Stone wears a black, leather dress and is holding the leashes of three Dalmations in the picture.

The movie is expected to be an origin story about de Vil, the dog-napping villain who first appeared on screen in the 1961 animated classic, 101 Dalmatians.

A live-action version starring Glenn Close as de Vil was released in 1996 and the actress reprised the role for the 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians.

The franchise is based on Dodie Smith's 1956 novel of the same name.

Stone's casting was first announced in 2016. The 30-year-old actress is known for her work in The Favour, La La Land, The Help and Crazy Stupid Love. She will soon be seen in Zombieland 2.