Filming wraps on 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Filming has ended on Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in the time-travel comedy series.

"That's a wrap! We had fun, hope you all dig it :)" actor Alex Winter captioned a Twitter photo of chairs with the names of his and Keanu Reeves' characters on them.

The movie co-stars Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr. and Jillian Bell.

Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot is helming the film, which is scheduled for theatrical release on Aug. 21, 2020.

Face the Music will feature a middle-aged Bill and Ted who set out on a new adventure after they receive a warning from the future that a song they have yet to write will save the universe. The pair will be helped by their daughters, old friends, historical figures and music legends.

It follows 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.