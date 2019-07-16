Comedian Chris D'Elia attends the premiere of "Justin Bieber's Believe" in Los Angeles on December 18, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker Zack Snyder participates in a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring "Batman" creator Bob Kane with the 2,562nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 21, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Omari Hardwick has signed on for a role in Zack Snyder's Netflix thriller, "Army of the Dead." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Power star Omari Hardwick and Fear the Walking Dead actor Garret Dillahunt have joined the ensemble of director Zack Snyder's horror movie, Army of the Dead.

Netflix said Chris D'Elia, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and and Rich Cetrone will co-star.

Already announced for the project are Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi and Huma Qureshi.

Snyder is filming Army of the Dead in New Mexico now and plans to move the production to New Jersey when he is done.

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted," a synopsis said.

In addition to Army of the Dead, Snyder is also working on a Norse mythology anime series for Netflix.

Snyder's credits include Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, 300, Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The most recent film he directed was 2017's Justice League. He left the production shortly before it was finished, however, to deal with the suicide of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn. Joss Whedon completed the film in his absence.