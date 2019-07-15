John Krasinski begins filming 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

John Krasinski (R) and Emily Blunt attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- John Krasinski has begun filming A Quiet Place: Part II.

The 39-year-old actor shared a photo Monday on Twitter from the set of the film, a sequel to his 2018 movie A Quiet Place.

Buffalo News said production started last week in Olcott, N.Y. The film will shoot for about 35 days in Erie County, 10 days in Chautauqua County, two days in Dutchess County and one day in Ulster County.

Production will invest more than $10 million in New York and hire more than 400 workers, according to NBC 2 WGRZ.

Krasinski directed and starred in A Quiet Place, which co-starred his wife, actress Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Krasinski will direct the sequel, which stars Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe and Cillian Murphy.

A Quiet Place follows the Abbotts (Krasinski, Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe), a family struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by sightless extraterrestrial creatures. The sequel introduces other survivors.

"In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I'm not quite sure because I think actually it's now what's the next chapter and what happens next," Blunt told Entertainment Weekly in November.

"I think people feel very invested in this family... I think it's such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak."

Krasinski and Blunt married in July 2010 and are parents to two daughters, 5-year-old Hazel and 3-year-old Violet. A Quiet Place: Part II opens in theaters March 20, 2020.