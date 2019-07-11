Zack Snyder developing Norse mythology anime series at Netflix

Zack Snyder participates in a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring late Batman creator Bob Kane with the 2,562nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 21, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Filmmakers Zack Snyder (L) and his wife Deborah Snyder. Zack is developing a new anime series for Netflix alongside Jay Oliva. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Thursday that filmmaker Zack Snyder is creating a new anime series set in the world of Norse mythology alongside Jay Oliva.

Snyder, best known for directing a trio of DC Comics films such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, is also serving as an executive producer on the project with Oliva serving as showrunner, director and executive producer.

Oliva, who worked with Snyder on his superhero films, has also directed a number of DC Comics animated features such as Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller are producing the anime series through Stone Quarry Animation, a new venture with Oliva.

"Zack Snyder's innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation. We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style," head of anime programming at Netflix John Derderian said in a statement.

Snyder is currently helming live-action zombie thriller Army of the Dead for Netflix. The film follows a group of mercenaries attempting to pull off a Las Vegas heist amid a zombie outbreak.

Oliva is also working on an original anime series for Netflix titled Trese.