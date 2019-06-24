Danny Boyle is working with Alex Garland on a new sequel to the zombie movies "28 Days Later" and "28 Weeks Later." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle is sharing plans for a third film.

The British director said in an interview with The Independent published Monday he's working with Alex Garland, who wrote 28 Days Later, on a new sequel to the zombie movie.

28 Days Later starred Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Megan Burns and Brendan Gleeson, and opened in theaters in 2002. The film inspired a 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, which was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

"Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part," Boyle said. "It's properly good."

"The original film led to a bit of resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn't reference any of that. It doesn't feel stale at all," he added of the sequel. "[Garland is] concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it's stood in abeyance really, but it's a you-never-know."

Boyle previously told IndieWire in 2015 the development process was underway with original producer Andrew Macdonald.

"It's not quite ready to go, but, there's been a bit of work done on that," the director said. "It's in a process at the moment I wouldn't have any inhibition about being involved in it at all. It's amazing what has happened to the zombie genre since we made it."

Garland had voiced doubts about the project getting made in a Reddit AMA in February 2018. A fan asked the writer and director if there were any plans for a third film.

"Kind of, but doubt it will ever happen," Garland responded.

Boyle is also known for directing the films Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours. His new movie Yesterday stars Himesh Patel and Lily James, and opens in theaters Friday.