'John Wick: Chapter 3' wins big at Golden Trailer Awards

"A Star is Born" stars, left to right, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott and Lady Gaga. The film did well at the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards. | License Photo

"John Wick: Chapter 3" stars, left to right, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry. The action film won a number of awards at the 2019 Golden Trailer Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum won big at the 20th annual Golden Trailer Awards which honors excellence in feature film trailers and movie marketing.

The action sequel, which stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and Halle Berry, won Best of Show on Wednesday, the ceremony's top honor.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum also took home Best Action, Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer, Best Action Poster and Best Teaser poster for a total of five awards.

A Star is Born, which starred Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott, also won five awards including Best Drama, Best Romance, Best Drama TV Spot, Best Music TV Spot and Best Radio/Audio Spot.

Other winners included Toy Story 4 winning Best Animation/Family, Long Shot winning Best Comedy, Free Solo winning Best Documentary, Us winning Best Horror and Best Music, The Favourite winning Best Independent Trailer, Bird Box winning Best Thriller, Roma winning Most Original Trailer and Anthem winning Best Video Game Trailer.

The awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles and was hosted by Marlon Wayans. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, producer Richard Suckle, filmmaker Sam Esmail, producer Anthony Bregman, director Hugh Welchman and director James Ponsoldt served as judges.