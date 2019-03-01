'Star is Born' back in theaters with extra footage

Actor and director Bradley Cooper attends the Japan premiere for his film "A Star is Born" on December 11. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga's "A Star is Born" is back in theaters for a week. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has re-released its musical romance A Star is Born in North American theaters for a one-week, encore engagement.

The film will feature 12 minutes of additional footage, including more time with singer-actress Lady Gaga performing "Black Eyes," "Alibi" and "Shallow," which won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 91st Annual Academy Awards last month.

"Moviegoers will also be treated to never-before-seen footage of Ally singing to Jack 'Is That Alright?' in the wedding sequence; Jack in his studio singing 'Too Far Gone;' Jack and Ally writing a new song together, entitled 'Clover;' and much more," the studio said in a press release.

Bradley Cooper directed the Best Picture nominee and played drug-addict/artist Jack to Gaga's rising star Ally in the tragic love story.

Cooper and Gaga made headlines when they locked eyes and shared a microphone as they performed "Shallow" live at the Oscars.

Gaga, who recently broke up with her fiancé, later shot down rumors that she and Cooper are romantically involved.

"Yes, people saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted you to see," she said this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!