Milla Jovovich propositions David Harbour in 'Hellboy' trailer

Actor Ian McShane arrives at a photocall for the film "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" during the 64th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 14, 2011. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Milla Jovovich arrives at the amfAR New York Gala 2019 on February 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor David Harbour can now be seen in a new "Hellboy" trailer. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released online an action-packed, expletive-laden "red band" trailer for its Hellboy remake starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane and Daniel Dae Kim.

The 2 1/2-minute preview has gotten nearly 500,000 views since it was posted on YouTube Thursday.

The clip shows Nimue the Blood Queen, a 5th-century sorceress, returning in modern times to destroy the world and trying to persuade Hellboy -- a red, horned, evil-fighting demon -- to help her.

"Out of the ashes, a new Eden will emerge," she tells him.

"OK. I'd appreciate a prophesy with more relatable stakes" is his reply.

The pair later kiss as what appears to be blood pours down on them.

"We belong together, you and I," the villain says.

"We do, but this is not going to work because I'm a Capricorn and you're (expletive) nuts!" Hellboy answers.

The R-rated, graphic-novel adaptation is set to debut in theaters on April 12. Neil Marshall helmed the movie.

Director Guillermo del Toro and actor Ron Perlman previously collaborated on 2004's Hellboy and 2008's Hellboy II: The Golden Army, which were both rated PG-13.