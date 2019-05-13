Sophie Turner arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Former "X-Men" star Hugh Jackman discusses the legacy of the superhero series along with Sophie Turner in a new featurette for "Dark Phoenix." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Fox has released a new Dark Phoenix featurette that looks back on the legacy of the X-Men film series with old and new stars including Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Sophie Turner (Jean Grey).

The clip, released on Monday, also features interview footage of Michael Fassbender (young Magneto), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Halle Berry (Storm), James McAvoy (young Professor X), and Nicholas Hoult (young Beast).

"The very first X-Men changed comic book movies," Jackman said about the original film that kicked the franchise off in 2000. "Beyond the fantasy of these characters there is something intrinsically human about them," he continues.

"It's just really exciting to be a part of something that people have loved for generations," Turner says.

The featurette ends by announcing that tickets for Dark Phoenix are on sale now. The film, which will follow Jen Grey's transformation into the all-powerful Phoenix and her battle with the X-Men, is set to arrive in theaters on June 7.