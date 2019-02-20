Hugh Jackman arrives for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman was surprised with a Guinness World Record while appearing on ITV's This Morning with host Alison Hammond.

Jackman, who was explaining on the morning show how he has always wanted to earn a Guinness World Record, was suddenly presented with one by Guinness editor-in-chief Craig Glenday on Tuesday.

Jackman's record is tied to his X-Men role as Wolverine, earning the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live action Marvel superhero.

The actor shares the distinction with his X-Men co-star Patrick Stewart who famously portrayed Marvel character Professor X. Jackman and Stewart began appearing as Wolverine and Professor X in 2000's X-Men.

The pair said goodbye to the characters in 2017's Logan, with their tenure as the Marvel characters lasting 16 years and 228 days.

"That's it, I've made it! This is why I got into showbiz, thank you," Jackman said.

Jackman is set to embark on a worldwide arena tour that will feature him performing songs from The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables.