'Dark Phoenix': Sophie Turner battles the X-Men in new trailer

Sophie Turner (R) and Joe Jonas. Turner stars in the new trailer for "X-Men" sequel "Dark Phoenix" alongside Jessica Chastain. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner's powers are out of control in the newest trailer for upcoming X-Men sequel, Dark Phoenix.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Turner's Jean Grey unable to control her new power which causes her to harm her own friends in the X-Men.

Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique tries her best to get through to Jean who responds by sending her flying with a powerful blast.

Professor X (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) are also unable to stop Jean, who is slowly losing her mind and turning into a powerful villain.

"I'm scared. When I lose control, bad things happen to people I love," Jean says.

Dark Phoenix, written and directed by X-Men franchise producer Simon Kinberg, is set to arrive in theaters on June 7. Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) and Jessica Chastain, also star.

Dark Phoenix is based on the classic X-Men comic book series The Dark Phoenix Saga which involved Jean Grey inheriting the power of the Phoenix Force, making her more dangerous than ever before.

Chastain, who stars as a mysterious villain in the film who wants to harness Jean's power, discussed her role with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

"I get to beat up a lot of X-Men in the movie, maybe kill some," she said before premiering a clip of her character talking with Jean . "It's an intense movie, but we had fun."