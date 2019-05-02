Anthony Hopkins arrives on the red carpet at the "Transformers The Last Knight" premiere in 2017. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Colman will be starring in "The Father," based on the play of the same name alongside Anthony Hopkins. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins have been tapped to star in an upcoming film adaptation of stage play The Father.

Playwright Florian Zeller is directing the film version based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton (Atonement).

The Father, released in 2012, was launched in Paris before coming to Broadway and London's West End.

Hopkins stars in the eponymous role as an aging, independent man who refuses help from his daughter Anne, portrayed by Colman. Hopkins' character then starts to question his loved ones and his own mind as he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances.

Production is set to begin this month in the U.K. David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne, Christophe Spadone and Simon Friend are producing.

Colman, who is also set to star in Season 3 of Netflix's The Crown, won the Best Actress Oscar in February for her role in The Favourite. Hopkins, also an Oscar winner, was last seen in HBO's Westworld and in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok.