'Avengers: Endgame' named most tweeted-about movie ever with over 50M tweets

"Avengers: Endgame" star Josh Brolin (R) and his wife Kathryn Boyd attending the premiere of the film on April 22. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Avengers" star Chris Hemsworth (R) with his wife Elsa Pataky. "Avengers: Endgame" has been named the most tweeted-about movie ever on Twitter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has been declared the most tweeted-about movie of all time by Twitter.

The superhero epic garnered over 50 million tweets since the start of 2019, the social platform announced on Thursday.

The tweets include fan reactions to the film and comments from the cast of Avengers: Endgame. Nearly half of the 50 million tweets were posted during this past week, coinciding with the film's worldwide release.

The villainous Thanos, portrayed by Josh Brolin, was the most tweeted about character from the film followed by Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

The U.S. tweeted the most about Avengers: Endgame followed by Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, U.K., Mexico, Indonesia and France.

Avengers: Endgame has grossed 1.34 billion worldwide and counting. The film earned $350 million in North America in its first weekend.