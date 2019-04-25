Trending Stories

Seth MacFarlane receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Hailey Baldwin finds strength in Justin Bieber, friends and family
BTS' 'Boy With Luv' video tops 200M YouTube views
Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' to end with Season 3
'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio: 'I said 'yes' at the right time'

Photo Gallery

 
Jessica Lange turns 70: A look back

Latest News

'Fortnite': Thanos invades in new 'Avengers: Endgame' event
Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2019
Facebook expecting FTC fine of up to $5B over privacy concerns
Coach predicts Pro Bowl for 2019 NFL Draft prospect Josh Allen
Former VP Joe Biden officially joins 2020 presidential race
 
Back to Article
/