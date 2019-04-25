'Fortnite': Thanos invades in new 'Avengers: Endgame' event

April 25 (UPI) -- The all-powerful Thanos and his Chitauri army have invaded Fortnite in a new Avengers: Endgame event that is taking place inside the online multiplayer shooter.

The limited-time mode, which launches for the free-to-play game on Thursday, divides players into two teams where they will either join Thanos in his hunt for the Infinity Stones or as heroes who can fight back using Avengers weapons such as Captain America's shield, Thor's hammer and Iron Man's hi-tech gauntlets.

The hero team will be given a treasure map to find the Avengers weapons which are scattered throughout Fortnite's Battle Royale island. The heroes can win the match by defeating Thanos and his army.

Team Thanos, meanwhile, are on the hunt for the six hidden Infinity Stones which grant Thanos more power each time one is found. The first player who finds a stone will be transformed into The Mad Titan.

The villain team can win the match if all the Infinity Stones are claimed which prevents the hero side from being able to respawn. The remaning heroes must then be eliminated.

Fortnite developer Epic Games released a cinematic trailer for the event on Twitter featuring Thanos standing against a group of heroes.

Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theaters on Friday.