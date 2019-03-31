Mckenna Grace to star in next 'Ghostbusters' adventure

Actress Carrie Coon arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" in New York City on June 23, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Finn Wolfhard attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 23.

Actress Mckenna Grace has joined the cast of Jason Reitman's new "Ghostbusters" adventure.

March 31 (UPI) -- Captain Marvel and Designated Survivor alum Mckenna Grace is to star in writer-director Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters movie.

The Hollywood Reporter said Grace will play the sister of a character played by Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things.)

Carrie Coon from The Leftovers will play their mother in the new Ghostbusters movie, which is expected to open in theaters in 2020.

"Meet the family," Reitman tweeted along with photos of the three actors.

Grace was seen in last year's anthology series The Haunting of Hill House and will also star in this summer's horror movie, Annabelle Comes Home.

When the Ghostbusters project was announced in January, Reitman said the film would not be a reboot of the franchise, but rather a contemporary sequel to 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II, which his father, Ivan Reitman, helmed. The next movie will ignore a 2016 version of Ghostbusters that featured different stars, characters and mythology from the first two films.