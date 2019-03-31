Mark Hamill lends his voice to Chucky in 'Child's Play' remake

Actor Brian Tyree Henry arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Star Wars legend and prolific voice actor Mark Hamill has announced he is lending his voice to the demon doll Chucky in the upcoming horror movie, Child's Play.

"People let me tell you 'bout my best friend... The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky," Hamill tweeted Saturday.

The message accompanied a brief video in which Hamill said: "I can't wait to bring such an iconic character to life and present him in a way that you've never seen before. Chilld's Play. This summer, we're going to have some fun. And remember: he's more than just a toy. He's your best friend."

Director Lars Klevberg is filming the remake in Vancouver, Canada. The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman.

Tyler Burton Smith penned the screenplay, which is based on the original 1988 movie about a murderous doll.

"Child's Play follows a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature," a synopsis said.

Brad Dourif played Chucky in seven horror movies, most recently in 2017's Cult of Chucky. A Chucky television show is also in the works.

Neither Dourif nor the franchise's creator Don Mancini are involved in the remake.