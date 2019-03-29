Actress Miranda Otto attends the premiere of "Annabelle: Creation" in Los Angeles on August 7, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Felicity Blunt and her husband, actor Stanley Tucci, arrive at the premiere for "A Quiet Place" on April 2, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Kiernan Shipka will soon be seen in the horror movie, "The Silence." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released its first trailer for its adaptation of Tim Lebbon's horror novel, The Silence.

Helmed by Annabelle director John R. Leonetti, the film is scheduled to start streaming on April 10. The ensemble includes Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf.

"When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews, who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally's heightened senses," a synopsis said.

Friday's 2-minute preview shows the survivors trying to make as little noise as possible as they avoid deadly, flying monsters and menacing humans.

Tucci is married to Felicity Blunt, the sister of actress Emily Blunt, who starred with her husband John Krasinski in last year's similarly themed thriller, A Quiet Place.

Shipka is the star of Netflix's series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Otto appeared in Annabelle: Creation.