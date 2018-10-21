Trending Stories

'Walking Dead' stars attend Scott Wilson's memorial
Babymetal singer Yuimetal leaves band
'Counterpart' Season 2 gets a trailer and premiere date
Khloe Kardashian throws cupcake party for True, her cousins
Selma Blair says she has multiple sclerosis

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

4 American tourists among 5 killed while rafting in Costa Rica
'Jungle Cruise' release delayed until 2020
Central American migrant caravan grows to more than 5,000 people
Six shot, three critical after shooting in Jacksonville
Dolphins' Kenny Stills catches touchdown, runs over security guard
 
Back to Article
/