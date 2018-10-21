'Jungle Cruise' release delayed until 2020

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet at the premiere for "A Quiet Place" on April 2 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson's "Jungle Cruise" is to open in July 2020. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure Jungle Cruise is now scheduled to open in theaters in 2020.

"IT'S OFFICIAL - JULY 24th, 2020," Johnson tweeted. "Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages. My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, lovingly invite you to join us for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME. All aboard... @DisneyStudios JUNGLE CRUISE."

Filming on the movie -- which is based on the classic Disney theme park ride -- wrapped last month.

It was previously slated to debut next October. Johnson did not disclose the reason for the delay.