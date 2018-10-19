Actress Toni Collette attends the G'Day USA gala at Vibiana in Los Angeles on January 28, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Favorite, First Reformed and If Beale Street Could Talk were among the movies to earn nominations for the 2018 Independent Filmmaker Project's Gotham Awards.

"There has been a rich abundance of great films, television, and performances in 2018, and we congratulate those being recognized in the nominations this year," said Joana Vicente, executive director of IFP and the Made in New York Media Center.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York on Nov. 26.

Best Feature

The Favorite

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Madeline's Madeline

The Rider



Best Documentary

Bisbee '17

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Shirkers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?



Best Screenplay

The Favorite

First Reformed

Private Life

Support the Girls

Thoroughbreds



Best Actor

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman

Ben Foster in Leave No Trace

Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed

Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You



Best Actress

Glenn Close in The Wife

Toni Collette in Hereditary

Kathryn Hahn in Private Life

Regina Hall in Support the Girls

Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra?



Breakthrough Actor

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade

Helena Howard in Madeline's Madeline

KiKi Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie in Leave No Trace



Breakthrough Series -- Long Form

Alias Grace

Big Mouth

The End of the F***ing World

Killing Eve

Pose

Sharp Objects

