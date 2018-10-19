Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Favorite, First Reformed and If Beale Street Could Talk were among the movies to earn nominations for the 2018 Independent Filmmaker Project's Gotham Awards.
"There has been a rich abundance of great films, television, and performances in 2018, and we congratulate those being recognized in the nominations this year," said Joana Vicente, executive director of IFP and the Made in New York Media Center.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York on Nov. 26.
Best Feature
The Favorite
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Madeline's Madeline
The Rider
Best Documentary
Bisbee '17
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Shirkers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Best Screenplay
The Favorite
First Reformed
Private Life
Support the Girls
Thoroughbreds
Best Actor
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Ben Foster in Leave No Trace
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Ethan Hawke in First Reformed
Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You
Best Actress
Glenn Close in The Wife
Toni Collette in Hereditary
Kathryn Hahn in Private Life
Regina Hall in Support the Girls
Michelle Pfeiffer in Where is Kyra?
Breakthrough Actor
Yalitza Aparicio in Roma
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade
Helena Howard in Madeline's Madeline
KiKi Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie in Leave No Trace
Breakthrough Series -- Long Form
Alias Grace
Big Mouth
The End of the F***ing World
Killing Eve
Pose
Sharp Objects
Congrats to the IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK family on two #GothamAwards Nominations – Best Feature and #KiKiLayne for Breakthrough Actor ✨ #BealeStreet pic.twitter.com/UR4Yh45hDT— If Beale Street Could Talk (@BealeStreet) October 18, 2018