'Halloween' is the No. 1 movie in North America with $77.5M

Jamie Lee Curtis in an image from "Halloween." The movie is No. 1 at the North American box office. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis' latest horror movie Halloween is No. 1 in North America, earning $77.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Star is Born with $19.3 million, followed by Venom at No. 3 with $18.1 million, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween at No. 4 with $9.7 million and First Man at No. 5 with $8.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Hate U Give at No. 6 with $7.5 million, Smallfoot at No. 7 with $6.6 million, Night School at No. 8 with $5 million, Bad Times at the El Royale at No. 9 with $3.3 million and The Old Man & the Gun at No. 10 with $2 million.