First photo of demon doll from 'Child's Play' reboot is released

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- MGM and Orion Pictures released the first photo of the demonic doll Chucky at the center of its Child's Play reboot.

The malevolent toy's face is partially shadowed by a huge knife. What can be seen is half of a plastic face with freckles, one huge blue eye and reddish brown hair. Also visible are the strap from denim overalls and a bit of striped shirt.

Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman began work last week in Vancouver on the contemporary re-telling of the classic horror tale.

Lars Klevberg is directing the movie from Tyler Burton Smith's screenplay, which was based on the original 1988 film about a murderous doll.

Child's Play creator Don Mancini hinted on Twitter in June that Chucky could star in a television series soon, but he didn't say where or when it might premiere.

Mancini tweeted a GIF with Chucky's face and the message: "Child's Play: The TV series. Do Not Adjust Your Set."

Chucky already has been featured in seven horror movies, including 2017's Cult of Chucky, starring Fiona Dourif and Jennifer Tilly.

Dourif's father Brad has provided the voice of Chucky in all of the previous films.

The Dourifs and Mancini are not involved in the movie that is currently being shot.

After the photo from the reboot was released Friday, Mancini tweeted a meme of Mariah Carey holding up a sign that says, "I don't know her."

"THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ON THAT SUBJECT," Mancini wrote.

Fiona Dourif re-tweeted the post.