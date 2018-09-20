Cary Joji Fukunaga to direct 25th James Bond movie

Lea Seydoux (L), Daniel Craig (C) and Monica Bellucci arrive at the French premiere of the James Bond film "Spectre" in Paris on October 29, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has been hired to helm the next James Bond picture. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- True Detective Season 1 and Beasts of No Nation director Cary Joji Fukunaga is to helm the 25th James Bond movie.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and current Bond portrayer Daniel Craig made the announcement Thursday on the franchise's website.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," Wilson and Broccoli said in a joint statement.

Filming is to begin at Britain's Pinewood Studios on March 4. The as-yet-untitled spy movie is set for release Feb. 14, 2020. It was initially scheduled to open in theaters in the fall of 2019.

Fukunaga will replace Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle, who left the project known only as Bond 25 last month.

Craig previously played the iconic secret agent James Bond 007 in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.