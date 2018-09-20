Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry start work on new 'Child's Play' movie

Actor Brian Tyree Henry attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aubrey Plaza is working on a re-make of the horror classic "Child's Play."

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman began work this week in Vancouver on Child's Play, a contemporary re-telling of the classic horror tale.

Lars Klevberg is directing the movie from Tyler Burton Smith's screenplay, which was based on the original 1988 film about a murderous doll named Chucky.

"Child's Play follows a mother (Plaza) who gives her son (Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature," a press release from MGM and Orion Pictures said Thursday.

No details about Henry's role were revealed other than that his name is Mike.

Child's Play creator Don Mancini hinted on Twitter in June that Chucky could star in a television series soon, but he didn't say where or when it might premiere.

Mancini tweeted a GIF with Chucky's face and the message: "Child's Play: The TV series. Do Not Adjust Your Set."

Chucky already has been featured in seven horror movies, including 2017's Cult of Chucky, starring Fiona Dourif and Jennifer Tilly.

Dourif's father Brad has provided the voice of Chucky in all of the previous films.

The Dourifs and Mancini are not involved in the movie that is currently being filmed.