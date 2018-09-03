Terry Gilliam's 'Don Quixote' to open in Germany, Italy Sept. 27

(From L to R) Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, Oscar Jaenada, Terry Gilliam, Jonathan Pryce, Joana Ribeiro, Adam Driver and Alessandra Lo Savio arrive at a photocall for the film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 19. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver arrives at a photocall for "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 19. The movie is to open in Italy and Germany Sept. 27. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Terry Gilliam's trouble-plagued adventure The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is to be released in German and Italian theaters on Sept. 27.

"Buon giorno, Italia.. finalmente!! L'UOMO CHE UCCISE DON CHISCOTTE si apre 27 settembre! For non Italian speakers, I think you can work out what that says. And like Rome, the film wasn't built in a day!" - @TerryGilliam 3.9.2018," Gilliam tweeted Monday, along with a poster for the movie.

Starring Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, Jonathan Pryce, Joana Ribeiro, Adam Driver and Alessandra Lo Savio, it debuted at France's Cannes Film Festival in May and played in French theaters after that. No U.S. release date has been announced yet.

Gilliam worked on his Don Quixote saga for nearly 20 years during which time production was sidelined by bad weather and budget woes, as well as an ailing leading man in Jean Rochefort. The setbacks were chronicled in a popular documentary called Lost in La Mancha.

Subsequent efforts to get the movie done failed as financing repeatedly fell apart.

Gilliam made the surprise announcement in 2017 that he had finished shooting the film with a new cast, but a producer sued him over the rights to the work and tried to block its premiere at Cannes. A French court dismissed the lawsuit, however.

A founding member of the Monty Python Comedy troupe, Gilliam is also known for his films The Fisher King, Brazil, Time Bandits, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and 12 Monkeys.