'Crazy Rich Asians' No. 1 in North America for 3rd weekend

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $22.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, the movie has a total domestic box office take, thus far, of about $111 million.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is The Meg with $10.5 million, followed by Mission: Impossible -- Fallout at No. 3 with $7 million, Operation Finale at No. 4 with $6 million and Searching at No. 5 with $5.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Disney's Christopher Robin at No. 6 with $5 million, Alpha at No. 7 with $4.5 million, The Happytime Murders at No. 8 with $4.4 million, BlacKkKlansman at No. 9 with $4.1 million and Mile 22 at No. 10 with $3.6 million.