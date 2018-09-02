'Grindelwald' stars surprise fans at King's Cross station in London

Cast members of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" -- Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne and Dan Fogler -- arrive for the CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. studio presentation in Las Vegas on April 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jude Law speaks during a forum at the 10th annual Rome International Film Festival in Rome on October 17, 2015. Pool image | License Photo

Actor Eddie Redmayne appeared at King's Cross train station in London this weekend for a "Back to Hogwarts" celebration event. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Two of the stars of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald made a surprise appearance this weekend at the King's Cross train station in London.

"Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law visited platform 9 ¾ just in time to go #BackToHogwarts!" the Fantastic Beasts Twitter feed said Saturday. The post includes a brief video of the actors greeting their ecstatic fans.

TheWrap said Wizarding World of Harry Potter enthusiasts have gathered at the station on Sept. 1 for years, observing it as "Back to Hogwarts" day in honor of when student wizards travel to their fictional boarding school for their new terms in the franchise's books and movies.

Co-starring Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler, the Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is slated for theatrical release on Nov. 16.