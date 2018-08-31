Michael Caine attends a photo call for "My Generation" at the 74Th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to star in "Come Away" along with Michael Caine. The fantasy drama also stars David Oyelowow and Angelina Jolie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michael Caine have joined the cast of upcoming fantasy drama Come Away that explores the protagonists of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

The film stars Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo as the parents of the brother and sister who go on to become Peter Pan and Alice from Alice in Wonderland. When an older brother dies in a tragic accident, the siblings are forced to choose between home and imagination.

Details on who Mbatha-Raw and Caine will be portraying is being kept under wraps.

Come Away will be directed by Brenda Chapman who is making her live-action debut with the film after helming animated features The Prince of Egypt and Brave. Marissa Kate Goodhill penned the script with Oyelowo producing through his Yoruba Saxon Productions company.

Production is expected to begin this fall in the U.K. and Los Angeles.

Mbatha-Raw was last seen in Disney's A Wrinkle in Time while Caine will next be featured in King of Thieves.