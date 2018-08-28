Dominic Monaghan is due to reunite with "Lost" producer J.J. Abrams in the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Crown" and "Doctor Who" star Matt Smith has joined the cast of J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: Episode IX" in an unspecified role. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Doctor Who alum Matt Smith and Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan are the latest additions to the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX.

Sources involved in the production confirmed to multiple outlets that Smith, current star of The Crown on Netflix and best known as the 11th incarnation Doctor Who's titular Time Lord, has joined the cast of J.J. Abrams' latest installment of the sci-fi franchise.

Monaghan, who starred as the Merry the Hobbit in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and previously worked with Abrams on ABC series Lost, has also been added to the cast after famously lobbying Abrams for a role in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It is not yet known what roles the actors will play.

Smith and Monaghan join returning franchise stars Daisy Ridley, Lupita Nyong'o, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Adam Driver, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels. Carrie Fisher, who died at the end of 2016, is slated to appear in the film via footage filmed for previous installments that did not end up in the final films.

Other newcomers announced for Episode IX include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant and Naomi Ackie.