'Rogue One' star Felicity Jones marries in secret wedding

July 2 (UPI) -- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones is married.

The 34-year-old actress tied the knot with director Charles Guard in a secret wedding Saturday, Us Weekly reported.

Jones' rep confirmed the news Sunday to Entertainment Tonight. Jones and Guard said their "I dos" at Sudeley Castle outside Winchombe, Gloucestershire in England.

Jones and Guard got engaged in May 2017 after two years of dating. Jones had discussed her love of romance in an interview with The Telegraph a few years prior.

"I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories -- that's why I keep making romantic movies," the star said in 2014. "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

Jones is known for The Theory of Everything and playing Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She will portray Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in the upcoming biopic On the Basis of Sex.