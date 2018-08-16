Cast member Joan Allen attends the premiere of the film "Room" in West Hollywood on October 13, 2015. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Americans actress Keri Russell is to co-star with Girls alum Adam Driver in the first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's play Burn This, producers said Wednesday.

Michael Mayer is directing the show, which is scheduled to open in March.

Driver's casting was announced in December.

Set in the 1980s, Burn This is about four New Yorkers whose lives are turned upside-down by a young dancer's accidental death.

The play premiered off-Broadway in 1987 with John Malkovich and Joan Allen in the lead roles. It later transferred to Broadway.

Russell, 42, last appeared on the New York stage in the off-Broadway debut of Neil LaBute's Fat Pig in 2004.

She and Driver, 34, will both be seen in the upcoming, as-yet-untitled Star Wars: Episode IX movie.

Russell recently wrapped her sixth and final season on The Americans. The actress and the show were recently honored at the Television Critics Association Awards ceremony.

Russell, her real-life partner Matthew Rhys and their TV show are also current Emmy nominees.