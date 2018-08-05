'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' No. 1 movie for 2nd weekend

Rebecca Ferguson attends the "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" premiere at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on July 22 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Henry Cavill attends the "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout"premiere at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on July 22 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise's action-adventure Mission: Impossible -- Fallout is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $35 million in receipts during its second weekend in theaters, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Disney's Christopher Robin with $25 million, followed by The Spy Who Dumped Me at No. 3 with $12.4 million, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at No. 4 with $9 million and The Equalizer 2 at No. 5 with $8.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at No. 6 with $8.2 million, Ant-Man and the Wasp at No. 7 with $6.2 million, The Darkest Minds at No. 8 with $5.8 million, The Incredibles 2 at No. 9 with $5 million and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies at No. 10 with $4.9 million.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout opened at No. 1 at U.S. and Canadian theaters last weekend with $31.5 million in receipts.