Cast member Vin Diesel attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Lamorne Morris is set to star in "Bloodshot" featuring Vin Diesel in the lead role. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New Girl alum Lamorne Morris has been cast in Sony's upcoming adaptation of comic book series Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel in the title role.

Morris will be portraying young scientist Wilfred Wilgans in the film who becomes an ally of Diesel's Bloodshot.

Bloodshot, created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton for Valiant Comics in 1992, follows the story of a solider brought back to life who is given powers, loses his memory and struggles to realize what type of weapon he has become.

The film, from Sony Pictures, is set to be directed by Dave Wilson and also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez and Toby Kebbell.

Morris was last seen in comedy Game Night and recently wrapped production on an untitled comedy from director Danny Boyle and on National Geographic miniseries Valley of the Boom.