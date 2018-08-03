Rebecca Ferguson joins cast of 'Men in Black' spinoff

Rebecca Ferguson attends the world premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" on July 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Mission: Impossible - Fallout star Rebecca Ferguson is set to star in Sony's upcoming Men in Black spinoff that arrives in theaters on June 14, 2019.

Ferguson joins a cast that includes Thor: Ragnarok duo Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles alongside Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, dancers Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois and Emma Thompson as the leader of the Men in Black.

Ferguson's role in the new Men in Black, which will see the series move into a bigger and global scale, remains unknown.

The untitled Men in Black spinoff, which takes place primarily in London, is being directed by Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious helmer F. Gary Gray from a script by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Steven Spielberg is executive producing with Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald is producing.

Original franchise stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones who starred in the first three Men in Black films, are not expected to return.

Ferguson, has also recently signed on to star as Rose the Hat in Doctor Sleep, Warner Bros.' upcoming sequel to The Shining starring Ewan McGregor. The actress will first shoot Men in Black before starting production on Doctor Sleep.

Ferguson was last seen alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, now in theaters. The action sequel was the No. 1 movie in North America last weekend, earning $61.5 million.