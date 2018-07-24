'Alita: Battle Angel': Alita fights to learn about her past in new trailer

July 24 (UPI) -- Alita (Rosa Salazar) searches for the truth regarding her creation in the latest trailer for upcoming sci-fi thriller, Alita: Battle Angel.

The clip, released Monday, follows cyborg Alita as she is brought back to life by Ido (Christoph Waltz) who wishes for his new friend to lead a normal life inside the futuristic Iron City.

Alita soon discovers, however, that she possesses incredible fighting abilities when she is confronted by evil forces who wish to capture her.

Alita, who also makes a new friend in Hugo (Keean Johnson), continues to dive deeper into her robot origins and starts to discover the true potential of her power.

Alita: Battle Angel is directed by Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and hails from producer James Cameron who co-wrote the screenplay with Laeta Kalogridis which is based on the manga series Gunnm By Yukito Kishiro.

The film, set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 21, features advanced motion capture techniques to create photo-real characters that bring the original manga series to life, Entertainment Weekly reports.

"When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past - she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she's grown to love," reads the synopsis.