Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Zachary Levi explores his super powers in first 'Shazam!' trailer

By Karen Butler  |  July 22, 2018 at 11:35 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Zachary Levi introduced the first trailer for his superhero comedy Shazam! to thousands of fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

The 3-minute preview has gotten more than 3 million views since it was subsequently posted on YouTube.

The clip shows Andi Mack actor Asher Angel playing Billy Batson, a 14-year-old living in foster care who can magically transform into an adult superhero by shouting the word, "Shazam!"

The first official look at the film shows Levi as the grown-up version of the character trying to figure out what his powers are and how his suit works with the help of his friend Freddy, played by Stranger Things star Jack Dylan Grazer.

The movie is set for release April 5.

Topics: Zachary Levi
Trending Stories
Asia Argento posts photo with Anthony Bourdain from days before his death Asia Argento posts photo with Anthony Bourdain from days before his death
New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday
Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George
Andrew Lincoln: 'This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes' Andrew Lincoln: 'This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes'
Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role