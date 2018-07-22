Zachary Levi explores his super powers in first 'Shazam!' trailer

July 22 (UPI) -- Zachary Levi introduced the first trailer for his superhero comedy Shazam! to thousands of fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

The 3-minute preview has gotten more than 3 million views since it was subsequently posted on YouTube.

The clip shows Andi Mack actor Asher Angel playing Billy Batson, a 14-year-old living in foster care who can magically transform into an adult superhero by shouting the word, "Shazam!"

The first official look at the film shows Levi as the grown-up version of the character trying to figure out what his powers are and how his suit works with the help of his friend Freddy, played by Stranger Things star Jack Dylan Grazer.

The movie is set for release April 5.