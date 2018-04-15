'Rampage' is the No. 1 movie in North America with $34.5M

April 15 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson's sci-fi adventure Rampage is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Quiet Place with $32.6 million, followed by Truth or Dare at No. 3 with $19 million, Ready Player One at No. 4 with 11.2 million and Blockers at No. 5 with $10.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Black Panther at No. 6 with $5.3 million, Isle of Dogs at No. 7 with $5 million, I Can Only Imagine at No. 8 with $3.8 million, Tyler Perry's Acrimony at No. 9 with $3.7 million and Chappaquiddick at No. 10 with $3 million.