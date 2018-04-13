Chris Pratt escapes danger in new 'Jurassic World 2' teaser

April 13 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard face off against dinosaurs in the latest teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The 30-second clip, released Friday, features Pratt narrowly escaping a dinosaur and Howard aiming a gun towards a raptor that's on the loose.

The teaser also announces that a full-length trailer for the action-packed film will be released Wednesday.

"These creatures were here before us and if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after," Jeff Goldblum, reprising his Jurassic Park role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, says.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from director J.A. Bayona, is set to arrive in theaters June 22.

"It's been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles," reads the synopsis. "When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times."