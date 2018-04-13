Jet Li, Gong Li join cast of Disney's live-action 'Mulan'

April 13 (UPI) -- Jet Li and Gong Li have been cast in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan that stars Chinese actress and singer Liu Yifei in the title role.

Jet Li is in final talks to portray the emperor of China, who prepares for war by ordering one male from each household to join the military.

Gong Li will star as the film's villain, a powerful witch who differs from the male villain Shan Yu used in Disney's 1998 animated version of Mulan.

The cast also includes Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, a mentor and teacher to Mulan.

Niki Caro (McFarland, USA, The Zookeeper's Wife) is directing the film, set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020, from a script by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin. Jason Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are producing, along with Hong Kong-based producer Bill Kong (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) who is executive producing.

Mulan is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a young woman who disguised herself as a man to take her father's place in war.