Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot confirmed as Oscar presenters

Feb. 21, 2018
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill are among the second round of Hollywood stars announced as presenters for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4.

Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya were also announced as presenters Wednesday on Twitter by the Academy.

The group follows the previous announcement of Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega as presenters during the prestigious event.

The Oscars, set to be hosted for a second year in a row by Jimmy Kimmel, will air March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Romantic fantasy The Shape of Water from director Guillermo del Toro, leads the field with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director.

