Sony to distribute 'Hearts Beat Loud' internationally

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Worldwide says it has acquired the international rights to Brett Haley's film Hearts Beat Loud.

Starring Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner and Toni Collette, it is the story about a "one-time musician, who owns a struggling record store in Red Hook, Brooklyn, forms an unlikely band with his daughter the summer before she is set to leave for college," a news release said.

The movie was written by Haley and Marc Bash, and features original music by Keegan DeWitt.

"We are thrilled to be partnering once again with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions to bring Brett Haley's inspiring film to the world," the film's producers said in a statement Tuesday.

Hearts Beat Loud is screening at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.