Newt, Tina reunite in 'Grindelwald' photos

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has offered another glimpse at The Crimes of Grindelwald, its upcoming sequel to the blockbuster Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The studio shared a photo of Eddie Redmayne's magizoologist character Newt Scamander staring at a postcard featuring a Paris scene. Another image shows Newt and Katherine Waterston's witch Tina peering over their shoulders as they stand in front of a brass wall with many handles and numbers.

"A few more clues have been released with the unveiling of two new photos from The Crimes of Grindelwald," the Warner Bros. website said Tuesday. "We already know the city of Paris will be featured heavily in the next Fantastic Beasts film and here we find Newt either receiving or sending a postcard from the City of Lights. In the second photo, Newt and Tina are reunited and both have updated their style. Newt has forgone his blue wool overcoat in favor of a dark gray version with leather accents and Tina has a more modern bob-style haircut with fringe bangs and a belted leather trench.The duo appears to be ducking out of trouble [unsurprisingly.] But where? And why?"

Due in theaters Nov. 16, the film will feature Johnny Depp as the titular villain and Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore.